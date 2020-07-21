DANVILLE — The Dwelling Place reopened its day center earlier this month after it was closed due to COVID-19.
It only just opened at the start of March inside the First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., after years of planning to provide a place and additional resources for homeless persons, those near homelessness and those living in poverty in Vermilion County.
Now the day center also is serving the area as a cooling center, and public distributions of hygiene and household items will start in Danville again next month.
The center served as a city of Danville cooing facility for the public this past weekend and will continue to do so this summer, when there is a heat index of 100 degrees or above.
While no one visited the cooling center during the weekend with the heat advisory, The Dwelling Place Board President Donna Edington said word will spread about the cooling center.
“I think it’s going to take a while to get things out there,” Edington said.
It was kind of decided at the last minute for the cooling center. The hours were 11:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on July 18.
The day center, which includes an adult day room with seating, a television, tables for playing games and charging stations for electrical devices; a family room that includes toys and activities for children; Internet access; shower and kitchen facilities; and barber shop, has seen a few visitors since it reopened July 6.
Edington said they’re continuing to tell people they are open, and they are hoping the message spreads.
Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
The Dwelling Place’s first returning Essentials Basic Hygiene and Household Care Pantry distribution in Danville, also since being halted for a few months, will be from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Fair Oaks pantry.
“We did not do public distributions. We revamped our delivery mode,” Edington said about the past few months, adding that they partnered with organizations, such as St. James’ and Holy Family’s food pantries, the Hoopeston Multi-Agency and school districts for Georgetown area families, instead of having their regular distributions.
“We’re still getting products out there,” she said.
The Danville distributions will start first, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. It could be additional months for other public distributions outside Danville to restart. No decision has been made yet.
They are implementing a new system for the public distributions.
“We would like people to preregister,” Edington said.
To preregister, go to www.eifclient.com. This is the client intake page on the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s website.
“We are asking them to meet under the pavilion across the street from the pantry. They will be issued numbers, and those that have preregistered will get called first,” Edington said of the distribution at Fair Oaks.
Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.
Edington said they will have items, pre-bagged, ready to be handed to people.
“We want to move them through as quickly as possible,” she said. “There will be hygiene products and household cleaning products to the extent we can give them.”
In addition, Edington said they also are always looking for volunteers.
For more information about the day center, call 217-213-5308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.