DANVILLE — Vermilion County residents are known for their generous hearts and giving when others are in need.
Vermilion Heights’ Brenda and Stacey Henderson are now doing their part.
The Hendersons have started The Blessing Box outside their home at 120 Avenue A in Danville.
They moved to Danville from Thorntown, Ind., last summer to be closer to Brenda’s parents.
The Blessing Box states on the outside what its purpose is — “Take what you need, bring what you can. Above all be blessed.”
The white wooden box structure, that has posts and a roof and sits off the ground, contains food items, such as pop-top cans of soup, noodles, vegetables, mac and cheese, beans, tuna salad and other items in baggies, such as juice and crackers.
It also contains plastic utensils, a first aid kit, toothbrushes and toothpaste, toilet paper, soap, wipes, deodorant and other household items, in addition to pocket bibles and gospel literature.
The Hendersons plan to put a shelf underneath the box to place garden vegetables for people to take.
Brenda also plans to start a clothing ministry this fall called “Freely You Have Received; Freely Give.”
They plan to have coats, hats, mittens, gloves and other items on their fence for people who need the items.
They already have seen people walk up to take needed items and others who have given items to restock The Blessing Box. People can drop off items in bags for the Hendersons to put out.
“This is for people in need and the poor,” Stacey said.
“Being blessed by God means the experience of hope and joy,” he said about what The Blessing Box means.
“We all have gifts God has given us and I was searching my heart asking the Lord what could I do? Whatever it was, I wanted to make a difference and to bring honor and glory to the Lord. I prayed for boldness to share the gospel and my testimony. It seemed as I read my Bible, the needy and the poor were tugging at my heart, and over 300 times in the Bible it talks about the needy and the poor,” he said. “I said OK Lord, what would you have me to do for my community and my neighborhood? I read a story about a Blessing Box. I can’t remember exactly where I read it, but I thought this could be it. And the next thing you know I had a (plumbing) customer in Brookston, Ind., that I was doing work for.”
Stacey said the man just lost his wife three weeks prior, of 30 years, and Stacey asked him are you a Christian? The man replied yes; and they talked about his love for his wife and his loss.
Stacey said he asked the man what he was going to do to stay busy in life? The man said he has a workshop out back and that he was a craftsman and made wood projects.
“I was excited and I said ‘I have a project for you.’ He smiled and said what is it? I said a blessing box, and showed him a picture I had of one. I could tell he was excited and eager to build it. I could see how the Lord was unfolding this desire of mine. How he provided the carpenter,” Stacey said.
The Hendersons are praying for donations for The Blessing Box, “and we use our own funds too, of course,” Stacey said. “But we just want it to be a blessing to our community.”
The Hendersons, having help from their sons, put up the posts for the box about three weeks ago and the box itself about a week ago. They put a roof over it to prevent leaks from the rain.
The Hendersons would love to see more Blessing Boxes in other neighborhoods.
“I’m excited about this,” Stacey said.
For more information about The Blessing Box, the Henderson’s email is blessingbloxministry@gmail.com.
