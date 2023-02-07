The first “That’s What She Said” Danville show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 31 at the Fischer Theatre.
The one-night, live event will feature eight local women who will tell their stories in an effort to empower themselves and other women.
Tickets are on sale now at www.atthefischer.com.
This show is organized by Amanda Crose, regional producer, under the direction of Jenette Jurczyk, National Director of The She Said Project.
Since 2013, “That’s What She Said” has become a platform to showcase women living boldly, truly and fearlessly, according to The She Said Project’s website. The organization’s goal is to empower women, build community and give a voice to stories that need to be told.
The show is presented by Carle.
“Carle is proud to bring such an uplifting event to the Danville Community,” said Heather Tucker, Carle Health Director of Primary Care and Hospital Administrator for Danville, Vermilion County and the surrounding region. “By raising the voices of these incredible women, our community can benefit from the connections we all share.”
The inaugural Danville cast will feature personal stories by the following local women:
- Tierra Brown
- Hannah Landis
- Ja’Naea Modest
- Bonnie Newberry
- Mary Catherine Roberson
- Melissa Rome
- Maria Sermersheim
- Brice Smith Troglia
- with emcee Amanda Crose
The She Said Project has selected Crosspoint Human Services as the charity partner of the 2023 show. They will receive a percentage of the proceeds to directly support their domestic violence and transitional shelter services.
“This show is for women, by women, and we hope to see all who love and support women at our inaugural event,” Crose said. “These local women will make us laugh, cry and unite us in a way Danville has never experienced before.”
“This show has become such a beloved community event in Champaign-Urbana, Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, St. Louis and beyond, drawing hundreds of women together,” Jurczyk said. “We are so excited to elevate the voices of women throughout the Danville community.”
Ticket purchases include an after party in the Fischer Theatre’s Portia Club immediately following, sponsored by University of Illinois Community Credit Union.
To keep up to date on all the show details, visit www.shesaidproject.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.