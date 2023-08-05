DANVILLE — When Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. was executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Danville more than 10 years ago, he said at that time they had more than 80 teenagers wanting to be members.
However, the club didn’t have the room and couldn’t accommodate the teens.
Now, according to club executive director Rob Gifford, the club has close to 150 youths on the waitlist wanting to be members, many of those teens.
With $1 million from the Danville Golden Nugget Casino developers, the club will build an addition onto the northwest corner of its building at Garfield Park, 850 N. Griffin St., for a teen center.
Gifford said the club has always had a plan for expansion to impact more youth.
He thanked the Wilmot family and casino group for investing in the youth and the community.
“It’s a great day for teens in our community,” he said.
Jason Henton, club unit/program director, said space is so limited right now at the club, it’s hard to get everyone in. They have a teen lounge currently.
“You see a lot of issues going on with them. We think we can help them out,” Henton said about the teens.
Gifford said they hope to keep teens engaged, which can help cut down on crimes.
The club can fit up to about 200 young people.
The teen center addition also can help separate the teens from the younger club members, when they rotate to different areas such as the computer lab and gym, to each have their own spaces.
Gifford said they can add more younger members too because of this teen addition. It will enable the club to add more kids, add more teens and cut down on crime, he said. There’s too much juvenile crime and idle hands right now, he added.
They are still in the planning process for the building addition and have a general architectural design. They have to build within their needs and look at current construction costs.
Henton said they want to fit at least 100 to 150 teens in the addition, whether that’s 4,000 square feet or maybe less.
“We want to be good stewards of the money,” Gifford said. “This value is an impact on us all as well.”
The club doesn’t have a timeline for the addition. They’re still in the planning stages.
“You know we always talk about there’s nothing to do in our community,” Mayor Williams said.
Williams also reiterated that this was not his pet project seeking money from the casino developers.
“No, in fact, this was not my choice. The Wilmot family is very involved in the Boys and Girls Club in their community. In fact, Mr. Wilmot was Rochester Boys & Girls Club Man of the Year a couple years ago. This was their decision. They’re the ones that wanted to include that and the Fischer Theatre.”
“I supported it because it’s been a need for more than a decade,” Williams added about the Boys & Girls Club money.
The local casino steering committee requested funding for the United Way, Danville Area Community College scholarships, Vermilion Advantage and Danville public safety support.
“I think it’s wonderful for the city,” said Danville City Council Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams, of the Boys & Girls Club funding.
The second $1 million check presentation from the casino to the community occurred at Friday’s casino grand opening.
The city of Danville in March received the first $1 million. That money is for the city’s riverfront development near the David S. Palmer Arena.
As part of Danville Development’s Host Community Agreement that the city approved in 2020 for the casino, developers Wilmorite Construction and the Wilmot family, working with Golden Nugget as part of Danville Development, committed $3 million in one-time donations to: Danville Riverfront Improvement Project, the Boys & Girls Club of Danville for a teen center addition and Danville Municipal Project to address city buildings.
Danville Development also made annual commitments to: United Way – $100,000; Vermilion Advantage – $50,000; Fischer Theatre – $50,000; Danville Area Community College for scholarships – $50,000; and Public Safety and Municipal Service Payments – $50,000 for police and firefighter training and needs.
