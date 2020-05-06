DANVILLE — Sixteen-year-old Jakari Webb, formerly of Danville, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for armed robbery, a Class X felony with a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison.
In February 2019, Webb was one of two juveniles who entered the Circle K on South Bowman Avenue. Webb, armed with a firearm, proceeded to steal money and cigars from an employee.
Webb and the other juvenile then fled in a van driven by a third juvenile. The three juveniles sped away and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, but ultimately crashed the van off the side of Lee Road in Danville.
All three were apprehended despite abandoning the vehicle and attempting to hide. The handgun and proceeds from the crime were located in the van. No one was physically injured during the incident.
Webb initially was under the jurisdiction of the juvenile justice system for his role in the armed robbery of the Circle K.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy requested that the case be transferred to adult criminal court. After a hearing was conducted, an order transferring the matter was obtained. Webb will be required to serve three years of parole after he is released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Lacy thanks the Danville Police Department for their efforts in this case and reaffirmed that “the State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to request that violent juvenile offenders be transferred to adult court, when permitted by law, to face appropriate penalties for violent criminal acts.”
