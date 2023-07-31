VERMILION COUNTY — Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in south Danville.
Capt. Michael Hartshorn said in a news release Monday that around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim outside a residence on East 11th Street.
Upon arrival, Hartshorn said deputies found a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an Urbana hospital for treatment.
The investigation identified at 17-year-old male as the suspect in the shooting, and Hartshorn said a warrant was issued for the suspect, charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm.
According to Hartshorn, the suspect was located in Vigo County, Ind., later Sunday morning and taken into custody.
Names of the individuals involved will not be released, Hartshorn said, due to both being juveniles.
No other information was released.
