COVINGTON, Ind. — After a sold-out run in April, "Teen Angels" returns to the Beef House Dinner Theatre stage for three performances this summer.
"Teen Angels" is a tribute to the teen idols and the teen queens of the 1950s and 1960s. Before Elvis started shaking his hips, the clean-cut look and traditional pop sound ruled popular music.
Featuring music made famous by Fabian, Bobby Rydell, Lesley Gore, Paul Anka, Connie Francis, Bobby Darin, Ricky Nelson, Bobby Vee, Brenda Lee and many more, this jukebox celebration will take you back to a simpler time when a teenage romance played out at the soda shop and the sock hop.
Noah Acree and Kayla Dillman reprise their roles and perform more than 25 hit songs from 1957-1963. Acree and Dillman are accompanied by the Beef House Show Band featuring Jeff Davis on piano, Brian Klett on bass, Aaron Bouslog on drums and Chris Taylor on guitar with back-up vocals by Jericho Maniquis, Renee Cyr, Jodi Prosser Muller and Jennifer Woodrow. Teen Angels is choreographed by Pam Hibbert.
Performances include an evening show on June 30 and a matinee on July 2. The matinee on July 1 is currently sold out. All shows are $63 each per person including buffet meal, show, salad, famous Beef House yeast rolls, soft drink, dessert, tax and fees. Gratuity is not included.
For evening shows, doors open at 6 p.m. with an 8 p.m. show. For matinees, doors open at 12:30 pm with a 2 p.m. show. All times are eastern time.
For reservations visit www.beefhouserolls.com or call 217-499-5355. The Beef House is located off Interstate 74 at State Road 63 (Exit 4) near Covington, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.