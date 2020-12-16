DANVILLE —A 14-year-old taking out the trash was struck by a bullet Tuesday evening, landing the teen briefly in the hospital.
Danville Police responded to the area of the unit block of National Street at 7:30 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Comm. Josh Webb.
Upon arrival officers located the victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim stated he was walking outside to throw away the trash when he heard gunshots and he was struck by the gunfire. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his torso. The wound was determined to be non-life threatening and the victim was later released after treatment. No other injuries were reported during this incident and no suspect information is currently available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
