Tricia Teague is dedicated to helping our community by providing entrepreneurship training to aspiring business owners through the Trep School, leading by example as she has founded a few organizations in her lifetime.
Tricia was born and raised in Danville, went to Bradley University for her undergraduate degree, and finished her MBA at Keller.
After working in Chicago for several years, she moved back home in 2012 to start her own business and be closer to her nieces and nephews.
Tricia said she loves Danville because, “Danville provides a better quality of life, lower cost of living, convenience and is centrally located, making it easy to visit the surrounding cities.”
Tricia founded Progressive Black News in 2012, which was a local newspaper highlighting positive news in the African American community.
She also worked at Hyster-Yale for several years before changing course and founding the Trep School, which is short for en”trep”reneur.
In addition to her support of entrepreneurs and local small businesses, she is a life and business coach.
Her business is expanding, and by the end of summer 2022, Tricia expects her newest venture to open up: Soar Space Business Center.
Soar Space is a co-working space that will offer access to business amenities such as printing, conference rooms, Wi-Fi, etc. to small business owners. This business will also provide networking events, more access to workshops and education and a podcast studio.
In addition to her professional role, Tricia serves the community through volunteerism.
She is currently the President at Laura Lee Fellowship, a City of Danville Alderwoman and a board member at East Central Illinois Community Action Agency.
She leads with a determination to advocate for small businesses and believes that “local businesses are the backbone of our economy.”
Tricia says it is difficult to know what the future holds, but that she will continue to bring a growth and development mindset to all of her roles and to Danville.
She is looking forward to Soar Space Business Center opening up and being able to expand services to more people.
On the horizon is an opportunity to collaborate with United Nations through an Innovation Accelerator Program.
This is a global effort, with only 19 companies chosen to participate in the program, and we have one of those companies right here in Danville!
Thank you, Tricia, for your leadership, tenacity and drive. You are making progress happen right here in Danville and we appreciate you!
