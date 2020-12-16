HOOPESTON — Hoopeston area teachers and support staff received an early Christmas gift this year from the Hoopeston Education Association. Gift certificates were purchased from local businesses as a thank you for all the extra work the pandemic has piled upon them this year.
All 130 members of the Hoopeston Education Association received $25 gift certificates to spend at businesses such as the IGA, 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe and La Casa del Sol, to name a few, "to reinvest in our members and in our community."
"We knew that we wanted to support our stuggling members — teachers and support staff," said HEA President Dylan Swank. "We also knew that we wanted to help support some of our small businesses here in Hoopeston that have been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic."
Many parents of students own these businesses, Swank added, students are employed in some of these small business, or the businesses are tied to union members or the school system "in any other of a myriad of ways." It was a good way to thank Hoopeston's teachers and support staff, all who have gone above and beyond the normal expected duties during this challenging school year, and to support the community businesses to help "keep doors open and the lights on" in a year that has seen so many small businesses close in the Vermilion County area.
Reduced HEA expenditures resulted in a surplus of funds this year, according to Swank. Funds are budgeted for HEA members to attend the Illinois Education Association and National Educational Association events and conventions. Since the pandemic, the HEA is not sending members to any events this year or any time soon, Swank said, resulting in the surplus.
"Our goal was to try to support as many Hoopeston businesses as possible, while also helping out our members around this tough holiday season," Swank said. "We view these gift cards as just another way our organization can be community-focused and help build better schools here in the Hoopeston area."
The HEA also budgets scholarships for graduating Hoopeston Area High School seniors planning to enter an education-related field and for band scholarships to John Greer students who might otherwise struggle to afford instruments.
