DANVILLE — Five Danville District 118 teachers received David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching awards at Thursday night’s special Danville District 118 School Board meeting.
The Danville Public School Foundation, in cooperation with the Danville Community Consolidated School District 118, announced the 2022 Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Awards recipients. The 2022 recipients: Kim Fraser, Danville High School; Erin Bergeron, North Ridge Middle School; Karin Klett, South View Upper Elementary School; Emily Carter, Northeast Elementary Magnet School; and Amber Tutwiler, Edison Elementary School.
The Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Awards are bestowed upon outstanding teachers who represent the finest in teaching and demonstrates continuing dedication to their profession and to their students.
The Danville Public School Foundation is proud to sponsor the awards. Established in 2001, they are named for Dr. David L. Fields, a 1953 graduate of Danville High School, who retired as the Danville Superintendent of Schools after a 40-year career with the district as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. He later served 10 years on the Illinois State Board of Education and is currently a director of the Danville Public School Foundation.
Along with the formal recognition, the foundation provides a $500 cash award, the district provides $500 in instructional supplies for the teacher’s classroom and the Danville Education Association provides an engraved paperweight acknowledging their accomplishment.
Also Thursday, the board heard a bond refinancing presentation to save the school district about $196,000 with a lower bond interest rate.
The board also had a first reading of a new auditorium manager position at Danville High School to oversee the new upgrades and scheduling events; and a first reading on an Illinois State Board of Education discipline improvement plan. There was a need to submit a plan to help students due to student suspension issues.
In other business, the board approved:
- A new administrator salary schedule which includes principal changes effective July 1. Danville High School Assistant Principal Amanda Campbell is the new school counselor coordinator. South View Assistant Principal Tanner DeLaurier is the new Meade Park principal. North Ridge Associate Principal Robin Fluno is the new principal at South View. Meade Park Principal Chris Rice is the new preschool program coordinator. Garfield Principal Nicole Zaayer is the new Southwest principal.
Salaries:
- John Hart, assistant superintendent: $160,978
- Elizabeth Yacobi, assistant superintendent: $167,891
- Zetta Piggott, director of food service: $99,222
- MaryEllen Bunton, director of curriculum: $116,313
- Molly Stanis, director of special programs: $121,272
- Kimberly Pabst, director of human resources: $126,398
- Harvey “Skip” Truex, director of buildings/grounds: $119,780
- Kelly Truex, director of educational support: $116,308
- Narcissus Rankin, director of business: $115,759
- Annette Hummell, director of technology: $94,538
- Lindsey Nixon, assistant director of special education: $95,394
- Seth Oldfield, supervisor of building operations: $82,272
- Amanda Campbell: $87,919
- Chris Rice: $105,904
- Elizabeth Porter, principal at Edison: $98,503
- Angelique Simon, principal at Liberty: $99,485
- Justin Thorlton, principal at Northeast: $94,144
- Tanner DeLaurier: $82,168
- Nicole Zaayer: $90,720
- Robin Fluno: $103,998
- Stacie Sollars, principal at Mark Denman: $90,090
- Eliza Brooks, principal at North Ridge: $124,197
- Tracy Cherry, principal at DHS: $152,291
- Mitzi Campbell, principal at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy: $96,996
- Demarko Wright, associate principal at DHS: $108,618
- Jacob Bretz, assistant principal at DHS: $98,968
- Scott Vogel, assistant principal at DHS: $83,140
- Kristen Shanks, assistant principal at South View: $82,679
- Amber Davis, assistant principal at North Ridge: $76,067
- Eric Nethercott, assistant principal at Mark Denman: $76,076
In addition, the board approved:
- A $19,014 yearly counselor intern.
- Increasing substitute teacher rates from $12 an hour to $15 an hour for teaching assistants, secretaries and learning resource clerks and $125 a day to $20 an hour or $145 a day for teachers.
- A 2022-2023, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, food service collective bargaining agreement with International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 399, AFL-CIO. Pay changes: $1.60 on each step for kitchen helpers; $1.40 on each step for kitchen managers; $1.70 on each step for assistant managers. Staff will work on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after Easter. Staff will work entire shifts, not leaving if students have a shortened attendance day. D118 will provide one pair of black uniform pants. Kitchen manager and area supervisors also are receiving hourly salary increases. They make $19-$25 an hour. Area supervisors also will receive an annual travel stipend of $625 an hour.
