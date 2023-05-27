DANVILLE — Five additional Danville District 118 teachers received David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching awards at Wednesday night’s Danville District 118 School Board meeting.
The Danville Public School Foundation, in cooperation with Danville Community Consolidated School District 118, announced the 2023 Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Awards recipients. The 2023 recipients: Taylor Heston, Danville High School; Sommer Frazier, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy; Ashley Valangeon, South View Upper Elementary School; Laurie Grant, Mark Denman Elementary School; and Brittany Scott, Northeast Elementary Magnet School.
The Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Awards are bestowed upon outstanding teachers who represent the finest in teaching and demonstrates continuing dedication to their profession and to their students.
The Danville Public School Foundation is proud to sponsor the awards. Established in 2001, they are named for Dr. David L. Fields, a 1953 graduate of Danville High School, who retired as the Danville Superintendent of Schools after a 40-year career with the district as a teacher, principal and superintendent. He later served 10 years on the Illinois State Board of Education and is currently a director of the Danville Public School Foundation.
Along with the formal recognition, the foundation provides a $500 cash award, the district provides $500 in instructional supplies for the teacher’s classroom and the Danville Education Association provides an engraved paperweight acknowledging their accomplishment.
“The district is very blessed to have a lot of great teachers,” said Executive Director Bob Richard.
Also Wednesday, the school board recognized D118 Golden Ruler recipients as part of the county education awards.
The board also approved: a Eureka Math four-year contract renewal for $444,252 for kindergarten through sixth-grade; a $131,650 contract with Midwest Asphalt of Danville for a new parking lot west of the parking lot, going toward Hazel Street, at Danville High School; a memorandum of agreement with the custodian and maintenance union to extend a vacation period date and outlining that staff won’t be replaced with third-party cleaning companies; new job descriptions for head cook, senior supervisor in food service, curriculum facilitator, director of early learning, facilitator of district athletics, director of operations, assistant director of building and grounds, school residency officer, student support facilitator, assistant director of human resources and human resources director; ROBOKIND contract renewal for three new robots and curriculum for the special education department for $73,900; and adding South View Upper Elementary School for Gateway Family Services’ mental health services. Gateway costs for 2023-2024: $40,875 for North Ridge, $59,375 at South View and $172,375 for Mark Denman Elementary School for a total of $272,625.
The board also had two meetings this week with the Danville Education Association for contract negotiations.
