The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday, Jan. 23 as the beginning of the nation’s 2023 tax season when the agency will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax year returns.
The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will also begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23
More than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed federally, with the vast majority of those coming before the April 18 tax deadline. IDOR received a total of nearly 6.2 million IL-1040 returns in 2022. Of those returns received, close to 5.6 million were filed electronically.
“Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically as early as possible in the tax season and choose direct deposit in order to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds,” IDOR Director David Harris said. “I encourage taxpayers to try My Tax Illinois, our free online account management program that has been recently updated and allows taxpayers to file their individual income taxes electronically. Electronic filing is also available through third party software or with most tax preparers.”
People have three extra days to file this year due to the calendar.
With the three previous tax seasons dramatically impacted by the pandemic, the IRS has taken additional steps for 2023 to improve service for taxpayers.
As part of the August passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone assistors and added more in-person staff to help support taxpayers.
“This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season. That’s just the start as we work to add new long-term transformation efforts that will make things even smoother in future years. We are very excited to begin to deliver what taxpayers want and our employees know we could do with this funding.”
The IRS urged people to have all the information they need before they file a tax return. Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing and refund delays as well as avoid the possibility of needing to file an amended tax return.
In addition, the IRS encouraged people to carefully review their tax situation to make sure they don’t overlook important tax credits they may be eligible for, like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The IRS has set a special day on Jan. 27 to encourage people to make sure they understand the important benefits of the EITC, a credit that can help low- and moderate-income workers and families.
Taxpayers are encouraged to also do their part by protecting their personal information and staying alert to phone scams or phishing emails.
“IDOR works to safeguard and protect taxpayers from identity theft and will continue to coordinate with the IRS and other states to strengthen protections. By verifying information on tax returns before issuing refunds, IDOR prevented over $62 million in fraudulent or erroneous refunds from being issued in the last year alone,” Harris said.
Key filing season dates
There are several important dates taxpayers should keep in mind for this year’s filing season:
• Jan. 13: IRS Free File opens
• Jan. 17: Due date for tax year 2022 fourth quarter estimated tax payment.
• Jan. 23: IRS begins 2023 tax season and starts accepting and processing individual 2022 tax returns.
• Jan. 27: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day to raise awareness of valuable tax credits available to many people – including the option to use prior-year income to qualify.
• April 18: National due date to file a 2022 tax return or request an extension and pay tax owed due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C.
• Oct. 16: Due date to file for those requesting an extension on their 2022 tax returns.
For more tips and resources, check out the Get Ready page on IRS.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.