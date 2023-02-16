DANVILLE – Immanuel Lutheran Church is bringing back “A Taste of Deutschland” German dinner on Saturday.
Though this is usually a yearly event, this will be the church’s first German dinner since 2020. It will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the church gymnasium, 1930 N. Bowman Ave.
Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. People can pay at the door Saturday or call the church office at 217-442-5675 to purchase ahead of time.
Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Immanuel Lutheran Church Men’s Club and the church’s Capital Fund Committee for various church improvements.
The dinner has been a popular community event since it started in 1996 to celebrate the church’s German heritage. The church’s roots go back to 1896 when it was founded in the old Germantown area of Danville.
The menu will feature grilled bratwurst from Leiding Meats of Danville, potatoes, green beans, sauerkraut, pumpernickel bread, dessert and drinks. Carryout will also be available.
Live German music will be new this year. Keith Stras and Polka Confetti are set to perform for the crowd, and dancing is encouraged.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” Scott Huckstadt said. “Last time we served 350 people approximately. We have served more than that and less than that over the years … and with this band, I’m thinking it’s going to be pretty lively.”
Jo Van Hoveln, head of the church’s Capital Fund Committee, said they began planning for the dinner in January, and admired how the congregation quickly filled the volunteer signup sheets passed out at the church.
“Everybody is willing to pitch in and help,” she said. “Whenever there’s a need, lots of people step up.”
Rev. James Yonkers, who has been the church’s pastor for about a year and a half, said this will be his first German dinner.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I love German food.”
Huckstadt said the dinner is open to anyone, not just church members, and that people have traveled from out of town in the past to attend the dinner.
“It’s surprising how many people in the community just come in the front door and buy a ticket that night,” he said, adding that people have traveled from Champaign, Thomasboro and some from Indiana.
Van Hoveln added that desserts will be made by some of the women in the congregation who enjoy baking. Desserts will include black forest cake and German chocolate cake. Van Hoveln said some might even bake a strudel.
For more information, visit the church’s website: ilcdanville.com.
