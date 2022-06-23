DANVILLE — Artists will display their photographs, drawings, wood crafts, pottery, stained glass, glassware, jewelry, clothing and other creations this weekend at Arts in the Park.
Arts in the Park board members are always amazed at all the talent showcased, including the Art on Wheels car show, stage talent, chalk artists and other participants.
Arts in the Park is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park off Logan Avenue in Danville. There is no admission fee.
The Art on Wheels Car Show presented by the Illiana Antique Automobile Club is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. It’s an open show for cars, trucks, customs, street rods, special interest and discontinued makes and models. Awards are given. Entry fee is $10.
This year’s Arts in the Park also features two opportunities for the Sidewalk Chalk Contest, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be four different age divisions, from pre-school and kindergarten, first to fourth grade, fifth to eighth grade and high school to adult, and prizes given to the winners in each category following judging. Participants can only enter the morning or afternoon contest. Chalk will be available for use or contestants can bring their own.
Arts in the Park will feature about 20 artists with their works on display and for sale. Danville High School and Danville Area Community College will have booths showing off students’ work. DHS student items purchased raises money for the art department.
There’s also the children’s art tent, with the Danville Public Library also participating, and food vendors. In addition, the Lamon House will be open.
This is the 33rd year for the event.
Danville High School art teachers, Michaela Gomez and Melissa Greenhalgh, are again serving as judges, said Arts in the Park Board Treasurer Greg Hilleary.
“We’ve got a variety of entertainment on the stage, and some beautiful artwork in a variety of different styles for (the public) to see and purchase,” Hilleary said.
He said the public can come to Lincoln Park for a great time.
This year’s artists include: Marlee Atwood of Westville with Cottontail Tie Dye, Mike Edrington with Buckeye Bead Co. from Jeffersontown, Ky., Susan Fairley with Country Classic Oils from Lerna, Jackie Haas from Rossville with Glass Again, Evie and Beth McCord with EB Bead and Metal Works from Lafayette, Ind., Les Woodrum with Woodrum-Media from Danville and Lily Siu with Lilipots from Danville.
Stage schedule: Saturday: 10 a.m. Premiere Dance Academy; 11 a.m. Live Thru Wednesday; 12 p.m. Red Mask Children’s Performers; 1 p.m. Wabash Valley Area Band; 2 p.m. Kruger ATA; 3 p.m. Voices of the Ville; and 4 p.m. Broadway Bound (Jeff and Kassie Thomas). Sunday: 12 p.m. Jodi’s Danville Unlimited; 1 p.m. Danville Barbershop Chorus; 2 p.m. Doc Ashton & the Root Canals; 3 p.m. DLO Musical Theatre; 4:15 p.m. Tim Kirby; and 6 p.m. Danville Municipal Band.
Danville Municipal Band Director Dave Schroeder said they love closing out Arts in the Park weekend with a concert.
“We try to do a few more pieces that really demonstrate the ability level of the band ...,” Schroeder said about that Sunday night concert.
“I think it’s a pretty cool stage schedule,” Hilleary added about the entire weekend.
Arts in the Park, Inc., a not-for-profit corporation, was formed in 1989. It was a joint effort between the Danville Art League and Danville Symphony Orchestra.
Arts in the Park is made possible by sponsors, volunteers and the board.
