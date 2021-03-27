Danville Correctional Center Warden Kim Larson announced the employees of the Month for March.
”I am pleased to designate Correctional Sergeant Greg Ellison, & Correctional Officer Daniel Talbott as Employees of the Month for March 2021,” Larson said in a press release. “Sgt. Greg Ellison was hired as a Correctional Officer Trainee Feb. 16, 1999, with Correctional Officer status being attained on May 11, 1999. He was then promoted to Correctional Sergeant on July 1, 2018. Correctional Officer Daniel Talbott was hired as a Correctional Officer Trainee on June 4, 2012, with Correctional Officer status being attained on Aug. 27, 2012.
“Sgt. Ellison and Officer Talbott are assigned to the walk on the 7-3 Shift. Both have gone above and beyond to help the facility operate thought the COVID-19 Pandemic. Sergeant Ellison and Officer Talbot are dedicated to assisting other staff members with accomplishing all day-to-day tasks. They both lead by example, assisting dietary with trays, pushing trays to all housing units, pushing property to other units and escorting nursing staff throughout the facility.
“Because of their professionalism, dedication, teamwork and commitment to excellence, Sgt. Ellison and Correctional Officer Talbott have been selected as Employees of the Month for March 2021.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.