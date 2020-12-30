DANVILLE — For the past 55 years the Vermilion County Museum Society has celebrated Lincoln’s birthday with a card contest for fourth- and fifth-grade students and a celebratory open house. Due to COVID restrictions the celebration for 2021 has been cancelled. Instead the Museum Society is sponsoring the Vermilion County Museum Lincoln Birthday Blitz.
Students of all ages are encourage to take Flat Lincoln to their favorite historic sites, even outside, and photograph him as he visits. These sites can also include a park, school, public building, special house, farm, library etc. Remember, Lincoln loves to learn about new things. Then post the photograph on Facebook using the hashtags #VCM-Lincoln and #FlatLincoln so your posts can be shared with others. Include your first name, grade level, and school name when posting. For adults, who are also encouraged to participate, include your first name and town.
Photographs can be submitted beginning January 1, 2021, through February 12, 2021.
Flat Lincolns can be obtained at the Vermilion County Museum in the outside information box near the white fence at the herb garden. Others can be obtained by going to www.lookingforlincoln.org clicking on Explore and then Flat Lincoln for Children.
Usually the Museum receives over 600 cards to help celebrate Lincoln’s birthday. The goal is for Lincoln to visit at least 200 places around Vermilion County. Staff will be checking the posts and highlighting some on the Vermilion County Museum Facebook page. Help us make this a Lincoln Birthday Celebration to remember. For additional information, call the Museum Tuesday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at (217) 442-2922.
