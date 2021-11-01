DANVILLE – The Danville Symphony Orchestra is ringing in the holidays with a “Swingin’ Christmas” matinee concert at the Fischer Theatre on Sun., Dec. 5, 2021.
Under the direction of Maestro Jeremy Swerling, the orchestra will perform more than a dozen holiday favorites like “White Christmas,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Singing with the orchestra will be guest artist Steve Lippia, who has earned acclaim for a Swing Band Era style reminiscent of Frank Sinatra.
Tickets for the 3 p.m. concert are on sale now. Main floor and balcony seat tickets available from $35. Tickets for students are $10. A limited number of premium box seats are still available.
Individual Tickets may be purchased online at danvillesymphony.org or fischertheatre.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Fischer Theatre box office by phone at 217-213-6162 or in person by appointment only.
The DSO is a 501(c)(3) organization with a 55-year tradition of bringing outstanding orchestral performances to the City of Danville, Vermilion County, and the East Central Illinois region. For more information you may contact Jason Rome at 217-213-6162 or visit the Fischer Theatre Website at fischertheatre.com.
