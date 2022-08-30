HOOPESTON — For this year’s 78th Annual National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston, 26 tons of free, hot buttered sweet corn will be ready to be served Labor Day weekend.
Hoopeston Jaycees President Brad Hardcastle said his favorite part of the festival is serving sweet corn Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the event.
“I really enjoy cooking and serving the corn. It’s very hot and very messy. You can’t wear nice clothes,” Hardcastle said.
“Everybody really appreciates getting free food,” he added. “It’s a good time. We mess around. It’s a lot of work.”
Free sweetcorn is 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The Hoopeston Sweetcorn Festival starts at 5 p.m. Thursday with a carnival and runs through Labor Day on Monday.
Gate fee Thursday through Monday is $3. Ages 7 and under are free.
New this year are two demolition derbies at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ve expanded that,” Hardcastle said.
Other events include bingo, beer tent and vendors, music, flea market, Bill Orr Memorial 5K run, car show and a downtown parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Hardcastle said it takes a lot of people to put on the annual event.
“We have a good group of volunteers,” he said.
They start planning around March, sometimes earlier if they have a bigger event, like a concert, planned.
“We get a basic outline. We elect the festival chairman in November,” he said.
This year’s chairwoman is Lauren Linares, who is a former Miss Hoopeston from 2019. She graduated this past spring from the University of Illinois and came back home.
She was interested in serving as festival chairwoman.
Hardcastle said this is the second Miss Hoopeston to chair the festival.
For more information about the festival’s schedule of activities, visit the website http://www.hoopestonjaycees.org/festival.
The parade has about 110-130 entries. It ebbs and flows, with more entries during election years, Hardcastle said.
The National Sweetcorn Pageant has 15 contestants this year.
It’s lower than the usual 25-30 they’ve had in recent years.
Hardcastle said they have a new partnership with the Miss Volunteer America organization and taking their first runners up.
It’s the first year off the ground and some states aren’t established in the Miss Volunteer program yet, he said.
“We knew this was going to be down a little,” Hardcastle said about this year’s pageant number. They hope to see it rebound again, and back to 30-40 contestants like they’ve had in the past.
Hardcastle said the pageant remains a similar format with Miss America. The goal with the pageant is to provide training for the contestants to be able to do well in their state pageants, he added.
All proceeds from the Sweetcorn Festival fund the Hoopeston Jaycees Christmas projects: Toys for Kids and Underprivileged Kids’ Christmas.
