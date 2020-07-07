HOOPESTON — The National Sweetcorn Festival and Sweetheart Pageant is the latest COVID-19 victim. The Hoopeston Jaycees have postponed, not canceled, the 77th National Sweetcorn Festival and Pageant until September 2-6, 2021.
"A large part of our decision was based on our insurance provider not covering this year’s event," said President Callie Lankford. "We ask the community to respect our decision-making. We did not come to these conclusions without a lot of thought and input from everyone."
She added that a discussion was held among Jaycee members, the community, vendors, and their insurance provider to come to this decision.
The Sweetcorn Festival next year will remain the 77th Sweetcorn Festival and National Sweetheart Pageant, Joyce Clingenpeel as Festival Chairman and Miss Hoopeston Asti Scharlach will continue to reign as Miss Hoopeston into 2021.
Any applicant who has paid their application fees for the National Sweetheart Pageant will have fees refunded as well as any vendors that have sent in applications. Fees will be refunded to the addresses listed on their contracts, according to Lankford.
Although the Jaycees are not planning any events during the Labor Day weekend, said Lankford, "We are looking at fundraising ideas since the festival is the main fundraiser for our Christmas toy program. Without the festival there will be no funds available for toys."
