Danville Sweet Adelines will perform their first fall show since 2019 on Oct. 29 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Theater.
“Seasons in Song,” is the theme this year. The show will be followed by a dinner from the DACC Culinary Department.
Tickets are $15 per person for the show and $20 per person for the dinner.
Tickets for each can be purchased by calling 217-474-0473 or through any of the Sweet Adelines members. Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door as well, but dinner tickets must be purchased ahead of time.
The show will include songs from all seasons of the year with the second act featuring patriotic songs with special guest “Singer Stampede” from Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
Maureen Hinkle, who is president of the four-part harmony chorus, said they began rehearsing songs in June for the upcoming show.
Marilyn Kochell, who co-chairs this event with director Peggy Marruffo, said audience members can expect to hear songs they are familiar with and enjoy the afternoon.
“We hope that our Act 2, which is our patriotic portion, will just solidify that we’re all Americans and we are very, very happy to be Americans…,” Kochell said.
The chorus is comprised of 14 members, but Hinkle said there will be a few guests singing with them on Oct. 29, and invited people to join their Monday evening rehearsals.
“I know when I joined I was in my early 30s, but I wish I had joined much earlier,” she said. “I was having so much fun, I thought, ‘Why didn’t I do this earlier?’”
Hinkle has been a Sweet Adeline for 39 years, and she said she has stayed with the group for so long because not only does she love singing and performing, but enjoys the camaraderie among the group.
“We’ve just all become very good friends and close,” she said. “We love singing for the community … I can’t imagine my life without it right now. Thirty-nine years is a long time to be involved in something, but I’ve loved it.”
Kochell has been a Sweet Adeline for 45 years.
“I saw a poster of them at County Market one year, and it was a group of happy faces and looked like a fun time,” she said, adding that she enjoyed singing, so she went to her first rehearsal and has been there since. “It’s an excellent organization for all kinds of talents. For example, Maureen and I enjoy creative writing, so when show time comes around we’re the two that usually take on the task of writing the script for the show.”
Other members have costume and set design skills that they get to put to use for the shows as well.
“Not only can we sing, but the organization also gives us another outlet to pursue all of our other interests,” Kochell said. “It’s just a great all around activity.”
After the Oct. 29 show, the Sweet Adelines will begin rehearsing for their upcoming Christmas luncheon program on Dec. 3. Hinkle and Kochell said those interested in joining the chorus are welcome to stop by a rehearsal.
