DANVILLE — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon officially approved an interim manager contract and accepted the resignations of suspended Vermilion Regional Airport Manager Alexandra “Alex” Gale and another employee.
At the start of the meeting, retained consultant Rod Hightower said due to community interest and a Freedom of Information Act request, the authority will disclose the reasons for Gale's 45-day suspension that the board acted on last week.
He said her suspension was due to a series of airport authority policy violations through her actions, behavior and safety failures.
During Gale's 21-month tenure as manager, her actions have resulted in 24 documented policy violations, consisting of eight conduct standards and discipline violations, seven safety failures including runway incursions with moving aircraft, five ethical and business practice violations, three bullying, two anti-discrimination and harassment policy violations, one confidentiality breach and violation.
Hightower said these actions include a recent incident, violating policies, of Gale driving a non-airport vehicle with a non-airport authority employee on board at a high speed down a runway after consuming alcohol. The Sept. 8 event was a Business After Hours event hosted by Vermilion Advantage and the airport.
The runway closure was not noted, and other officials not notified, Hightower said.
The board emphasizes it will not tolerate the use of alcohol in any operation involving airfield safety, especially on the aircraft movement surfaces of an active airport, he said.
"While Alex Gale has demonstrated positive community relations with the airport through activities such as Trunk or Treat, Easter Egg Hunt and other community engagement, Ms. Gale has failed to meet acceptable standards of airport operational management and leadership," Hightower said.
"Community relations cannot erase or cure potential serious liability acts and potential damages to the airport as demonstrated in the following list of violations," Hightower stated. "Each of which is a terminable offense of its own."
He also stated Gale's failure of and refusal to deliver an airport safety and security plan, and a ground operations training for staff who operate vehicles within the aircraft movement areas, though directed to do so throughout her 21-month tenure, as airport manager and included within the airport manager job description in effect at the time of her hiring and remains so today.
He also talked about Gale's consistent pattern of behaviors standards violation with customers, tenants and visitor interaction; confidential information breach and policy violations with airport authority board and staff member.
"These are the facts of the matter. They're known to be true by each member of the airport authority board through direct interaction, witness testimony from tenants and visitors, and by Alex Gale's own written statements," Hightower said.
The board heard from pilot Kevin Davis who supports the board's past actions, including hiring the best person for the manager job in what they believed Gale was; and doing what is right, right now, knowing their hands are tied behind their backs.
"There's no place for alcohol on runways," he said.
Airport Maintenace Manager Jake Magers requested the board remove Hightower as interim manager and a third-party independent human resources department be put in place. He alleged Hightower was threatening and intimidating toward him when he asked about Hightower's employment. Magers asked if any investigation is being done.
Magers said if the board approves a contract with Hightower, the board members believe in hostile and intimidating leadership.
Magers then resigned and said he no longer would be a part of the mess the authority created. A crowd in the room applauded his action.
Gale then presented the board with a petition of 536 signatures of citizens who want to see Gale reinstated as manager and asking for the resignation of the airport authority board members.
Gale said she accomplished difficult tasks at the airport with little to no help or support from the board.
She said they've "proven time and time again that I'm not a human being. I'm just an object that you can chew up and spit out and kick when I'm down."
"You've allowed a small group of angry men to come in, who have profited and benefitted from the lack of leadership here at the VRA," she said.
Gale said she's worth more than this and she submitted her formal resignation.
"I am done," she said.
The board also heard from pilot Jeff Williams who said Gale has been an excellent manager, from his perspective.
He said what's going on here are unfounded accusations, without as far as he knows, any evidence. He said this happens all the time with unfounded accusations, and they can destroy a career. People will just believe these things if they are so disposed. He told the board don't do that; don't just believe things. As far as he knows, Gale never had alcohol and drove on the runway.
"We need Alex here. We need a good manager. We've gone too long without a good manager, without a good full-time person. We had that. Don't take that away," Williams said. "We all need it. On the airport community; it's good for the community at large."
Former airport board commissioner Bill Ingram said the board had high expectations in hiring Gale, gave her support and welcomed her and saw this as a new era.
He said actions have consequences, and alcohol and runways do not mix.
Hot air balloonist Larry Owen also told the board, "this whole thing has gone down wrong," and if the board has any conscience at all, Hightower also should not be here.
Resident Diane Carlton said if alcohol is an issue at the airport, maybe they should stop having events at the airport that serve alcohol such as Balloons Over Vermilion and private parties.
After audience comments, the board approved with roll call votes, which were previous unanimous voice votes Board Chairman Jonathan Myers said, to approve two contract parts with Hightower. Tuesday's roll call votes were for the record and be transparent, Myers said.
The first contract part was for Hightower to be an advisor to the VRA board with strategic process assistance and due diligence regarding the suspension of Gale, providing objective and informed perspective of Gale's action and behaviors, and provide expertise and aviation organization and leadership matters as former president and CEO of the world's second largest aviation organization and having senior executive, pilot and regulatory experience.
The first part of the contact cost: $24,500 for eight days retainer, plus additional expenses and additional days at $2,800 per day.
Myers said no property tax dollars are paying for this expenditure.
Hightower said part one of the contract is completed as of Wednesday.
The second part of Hightower's contract is for interim airport manager duties.
Myers said this is a short-term contract.
Expectations for Hightower: provide continuity of airport operational leadership during Gale's suspension, develop and execute airport security and safety plan, develop and execute a ground operations training plan, provide airport project prioritization and planning, strategic planning to enable variable growth for the airport as well as future community events and retention of valuable current operations, tenants and events for VRAA.
This part of the contract amount is $1,200 a day, plus expenses and costs, and is subject to modifications. No timeframe was given for this part of the contract.
