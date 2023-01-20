DANVILLE – Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, who is wanted for a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Ind., and a bank robbery in Macomb Township, Mich.
Capt. Michael Hartshorn said Edwards is considered armed and dangerous.
Hartshorn said in a news release Friday morning that deputies were notified around 9:10 p.m. Thursday night that Edwards was driving the stolen vehicle from Indiana on North Vermilion Street in Danville.
Deputies located the vehicle and Edwards refused to stop, according to Hartshorn, which led the deputies on a chase that ended in a field on 2900 North Road, east of Henning Road.
Edwards ran on foot after crashing the vehicle, and several law enforcement agencies conducted an unsuccessful overnight search for him, Hartshorn said.
The department asked residents to lock their houses, outbuildings and vehicles, and to call 911 for any suspicious activity.
