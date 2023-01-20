VERMILION COUNTY – Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Edwards was arrested Friday.
The 18-year-old was on the run after allegedly robbing a bank in New Baltimore, Mich., on Tuesday, as well as stealing a vehicle in Lafayette, Ind., and fleeing police in Danville on Thursday.
Capt. Michael Hartshorn said in a news release Friday afternoon that while deputies were searching the area for Edwards, a resident on 2550 North Road called 911 and said a male subject was knocking on their door.
A deputy responded and encountered Edwards near the residence. According to Hartshorn, Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards.
Edwards was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Hartshorn said Friday morning that deputies were notified around 9:10 p.m. Thursday that Edwards was driving the stolen Indiana vehicle on North Vermilion Street in Danville.
Deputies located the vehicle and Edwards refused to stop, according to Hartshorn, which led the deputies on a chase that ended in a field on 2900 North Road, east of Henning Road.
Edwards ran on foot after crashing the vehicle, and several law enforcement agencies conducted an unsuccessful overnight search for him, Hartshorn said.
According to the FBI Springfield Office, Edwards entered the Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Mich., on Tuesday, where he allegedly approached the teller with a note demanding money and indicated that he had armed accomplices outside. Edwards fled the bank in a car, eluding law enforcement.
The shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police. No further details will be released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.