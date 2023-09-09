Survivor Resource Center (SRC) is announced the second annual “Dancing for the Stars” event will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Historic Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
This event aims to be an evening of fun and dance as local “celebrities” partner up with area dance professionals, while fundraising for the SRC.
The funds raised from this event will assist SRC with the ability to provide services to more than 400 clients in Vermilion, Clark and Edgar counties. Services that are supported by donations include individual, family and group counseling, medical advocacy in the hospital emergency department, 24-hour crisis hotline, legal advocacy in the court system, case management services and prevention education programs in area schools and in the community, along with professional trainings. SRC is a nonprofit organization that is funded through grants and fundraisers and this event will make a significate impact to survivors in our community.
Dancers are Andrea Troxel with Danville Fire Department Lt. Tim McFadden, Amre Carey with Ashton Greer, Tierra Brown with Mary Catherine Roberson and Erica Troxel with Peter Blackmon.
The panel of judges includes Jane McFadden, Danville Police Chief Chris Yates, Tonya Hill and Kris Bell. The audience can participate as judges also by bringing cash to vote for their favorite dancers.
The evening is once again hosted by Danville’s resident funny guy Christopher Hightower and the always fabulous Sharda Pascal.
Main floor tickets are $30 and balcony seats are $15. Princess seating is $60 and includes an invitation to the VIP cocktail hour including food and a drink ticket.
Tickets can be purchased at atthefischer.com.
Call the SRC at 217-446-1337 for sponsorship opportunities starting at $250.
For more information, contact SRC or email Director Marcie Sheridan at msheridan@thesrc.org.
