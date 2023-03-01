Local leaders are studying existing roadway safety needs throughout Vermilion County and are asking for the public's input in developing strategies to improve safety.
Around 70 people are killed or significantly injured in roadway crashes each year in Vermilion County, according to local leaders.
The Vermilion County Safety Action Plan will strive to achieve its goal of eliminating roadway deaths by identifying locations with high crash rates, developing potential improvements to increase safety for all users and prioritizing improvements to strategically plan for federal funding opportunities.
The public is asked to help identify behaviors and attitudes that impact roadway safety, identify traveling barriers throughout the community and develop community supported improvements to increase roadway safety for all users.
Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/VermilionSafetySurvey to participate.
