HOOPESTON — Superintendent Robert Richardson gave his thanks at Thursday’s school board to all the staff, teachers, students, families, custodians, and food personnel that have stepped up to do what needed to be done to start this year’s school year.
“Not an ideal year,” Richardson said, adding, “Hoopeston Area and its amazing staff and families are making the best of it. Together we’ll get through this.”
He commented that the afterschool program is helping 4-6 students daily and the teen reach program serves between 24-32 students, and about the district’s great mentoring program.
Richardson added that the ISBE would be voting on the Project Success grant this week to expand the program to all the Hoopeston school district buildings. The afterschool program operating in the high school library would be under the umbrella of Project Success which would hire people to supervise and provide assistance during the afterschool program to students.
Whitney Klaber, middle school curriculum secretary who handles the mentoring program, stated that although the mentoring program has been stalled this year due to COVID, last year the school had 26 pairings: three in Maple School, seven in John Greer, 11 in the middle school and five pairings in the high school.
“These interactions last more than a mere 40 minutes a week,” Klaber said. “They truly can influence a child forever,” giving an example to the school board.
In other school board business, the Hoopeston School board passed the budget unanimously at Thursday’s meeting for the 2021 school year following the public hearing. A technology equity grant of $90,000 was received recently and not included in the budget for use in technology only, said Richardson, which could free up the budget in other areas.
The technology equity grant would allow the purchase of technology or connectivity to benefit student learners.
The board approved the Administration Compensation report for 2020-2021; approved the Moving Minds for $16,216.68 for the equipment for adaptive learning from funds provided by the Wheeler Foundation grant; approved the requisition to Wilson for $11,300 for the intervention training from a Title I grant; and the Joint Committee MOU regarding teacher evaluations for the 2020-2021 school year.
Also approved was the first and second reading of the PRESSPlus policies as presented; 2:260 Uniform Grievance procedure, 5:10 Equal employment opportunity and minority recruitment, 5:100 staff development program, 5:20 Workplace harassment prohibited, 5:220 Substitute teachers, 5:330 Sick Days, vacation, holidays and leaves, 7:10 Equal educational opportunities, 7:180 Prevention of and response to bullying, intimidation and harassment, 7:185 Teen dating violence prohibited, and 7:20 Harassment of student prohibited.
•Held a discussion on the middle school baseball teams playing at McFerren Park next year. The teams played some the games at the park this past school year. The advantages to utilizing the park, according to Richardson, are the teams and parents’ satisfaction, and the park playground, the putt-putt golf course are available as is the splash pad which parents with young children can take advantage of during the games, and closer parking.
“The school district is waiting on the city to see what type of agreement we can come up with,” said Richardson.
•Accepted the resignation of Amy Linares as Community Liaison effective Sept. 1; the resignation of Mason Layden as transportation director effective Sept. 10 for Hoopeston Area CUSD 11; and the resignation of Karen Romig as scholastic bowl coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective Aug. 1.
•Employed Amanda Conover as bus monitor with an effective date of Sept. 1.
The next Hoopeston school board meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at the high school library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.