DANVILLE — Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, of Danville, was recently recognized by the Illinois Funeral Directors Association as a recipient of its fourth Illinois Award of Funeral Service Distinction. There were nine funeral homes that achieved this prestigious honor for their efforts during 2020-2021.
"I would like to congratulate the 2021 Illinois Award of Funeral Service Distinction recipients,” said IFDA President Matt Kendall in a press release. “This award is a small token of the pride and devotion with which you serve your families and communities. I would invite more of our members to participate in the process, so that we, as an organization, can celebrate your efforts as well."
This is the fourth year that the association has established the awards program as a way to recognize the exemplary and enduring contributions that its members make to the communities they serve, as well as to the funeral profession. The Illinois Award of Funeral Service Distinction has been instituted to recognize IFDA members for their outstanding achievements in select areas and to promote initiatives in social and educational areas. These firms inspire future generations of leaders to higher levels of achievement.
Entries and the accompanying criteria were carefully reviewed by the IFDA Engage Committee. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center completed stringent funeral service criteria related to community outreach, family outreach and professional development.
IFDA represents approximately 500 funeral homes and more than 1,300 individual licensed Illinois Funeral Directors and Embalmers who adhere to the IFDA Constitution and Code of Professional Conduct in addition to the Funeral Directors and Embalmers Licensing Code.
