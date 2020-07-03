DANVILLE — Downtown Danville Inc. officials say it’s time to bring some entertainment and excitement back to downtown this summer with the return of Summer Sounds concerts.
The free concerts kick off starting tonight.
The concerts will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday from July 3 through Sept. 4 in downtown Danville.
Schedule: July 3--The Freakness; July 10--Reckasto; July 17--Evolver; July 24--Tom Grassman Band; July 31--Mid-October; Aug. 7--House of Cards; Aug. 14--Rock Posse; Aug. 21--Filthy Janes; Aug. 28--X-Krush and Sept. 4--90’s Daughter.
DDI Board President Amy McKinley said they’ve been in communication with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. about First Fridays and Summer Sounds through the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
“We really wanted to figure out a way to do it,” McKinley said of the concerts.
Once Illinois entered Phase 3 of the reopening plan, talks ramped up to get the concerts going again, McKinley said.
She said the concerts are an outlet for people and help downtown businesses.
“We want to do what we can for those business owners,” McKinley said.
She said the schedule is not condensed too much, with 10 shows going through the first part of September.
“We have some good bands lined up,” she said.
McKinley said Williams allowed DDI to use about $3,000 of the First Friday money toward the concert series.
“We really haven’t had to dedicate dollars in other areas. Now it’s time to use those dollars...,” McKinley said.
Three other sponsors, in addition to the city, DDI and Portal Entertainment, are Classic Homes Realty, Vermilion County Title and Vermilion River Beer Co.
“These sponsors are stepping up in a tough time,” McKinley added.
There won’t be beer sales at the concerts, but people will have access to food and drinks at the venues downtown. They include Fatman’s Warehouse, The Pub and Vermilion River Beer Co.
McKinley said they want to drive business downtown, and there will be drink specials.
She said of the downtown businesses, “they’ve been open and it makes much better sense from a safety standpoint and driving business.”
“We’re going to do our best to keep social distancing, keep six feet apart; wear your masks; and we will have extra hand sanitizing stations there,” she added.
Some vendors had reached out to DDI to set up for food and crafts, but that won’t be allowed, at least initially, due to the safety standpoint.
