Danville area residents will have the chance to travel back in time with “Summer in the Sixties” at the Fischer Theatre, 158 N. Vermilion St., on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the Fischer Theatre’s website, by calling 217-213-6162 or in person at the box office.
The show will be the first of six throughout the summer, and the first of only three shows in Illinois. The final three shows will be in Las Vegas, Nev.
PBS-TV star Chris Ruggiero will perform with Dennis Tufano, The Buckinghams’ original lead singer, and Bobby Miranda, The Happenings’ original lead singer.
Ruggiero said the three of them have a running joke together, which is what ultimately gave them the idea to set up the show.
“Right away I figured I’d call Bob Miranda and Dennis Tufano because we always have so much fun together,” Ruggiero said. “Between the three of us, I like to say even though I’m only 23 years old and I wasn’t born in the 1960s, we had 16 national hits … so I called them and they agreed to doing the show and we’re really excited about it.”
Miranda and Tufano will each perform some of their hits from the ‘60s and Ruggiero will sing some of his favorite songs from his albums. The finale will include a medley from all three.
Ruggiero said he has been an avid fan of the golden age of rock and roll from a young age, after being introduced to the music by his grandfather.
“Quite a few years ago I really discovered my love for singing, but I really got into this type of music at 12 years old,” Ruggiero said, adding that he loves being able to use his music to make people feel like they have traveled back in time.
He encouraged people in the area to come see what each performer has to offer and is looking forward to seeing just how many smiles he can get out of the audience.
“I mean, that’s the most important and exciting part for me because I love making people smile,” Ruggiero said. “I just love being on stage and looking out into the audience, knowing that I took them back to a distant place and a whole other time in their lives … I know we’ll definitely be sort of going back in a time machine for this show and bringing back lots of great memories for people, and they’re going to feel like teenagers all over again after the show.”
Joe Mirrione is the show’s producer, as well as Ruggiero’s producer and manager.
He agreed with Ruggiero in that the audience will definitely feel as if they have traveled to the 1960s during the course of the show, and he said he is looking forward to seeing how Ruggiero, Miranda and Tufano connect with the audience by using their voices to take people back to that time.
“These songs are so sentimental, more so than almost any other decade,” Mirrione said.
Ruggiero added the nostalgia audience members will feel, coupled with music’s healing ability in general, will make for a great evening.
“Music is the best medicine … especially after being stuck inside the last two years,” Ruggiero said. “I think people are going to be really happy when they come out and hear this, and it’s going to be a great time.”
