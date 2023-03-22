DANVILLE – The annual downtown summer concert series, formerly known as Summer Sounds, is rebranding this year.
This month, the Downtown Danville, Inc. Board of Directors voted to hand the Summer Sounds torch to Peter Blackmon and Portal Entertainment Group beginning in 2023.
The series will run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend under its new name “Summer in the City.” It will now be privately funded and rebranded in an effort to promote and market a community-wide summer season of music and events.
After strategic planning efforts and receiving feedback from a downtown property and business owner forum, Downtown Danville, Inc has chosen to spend more time and effort on grants and advocacy.
“While I completely understand their reasons for not moving forward with the series, I also realize that Summer Sounds created something fantastic over the past 20 plus years,” said Blackmon, DDI member and Portal Entertainment Group owner. “We are compelled to keep the series going as a privately run venture but still free to the public. Furthermore, I think we are in a position to help celebrate all the amazing things there are to do in Danville on a Friday night in the summer.”
“Summer in the City ‘’ is a group effort coordinated by representatives of the First Fridays event series, the Danville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Danville Public Library, the Fischer Theater and Vermilion Advantage.
Developing a concept of “backyard tourism,” the ad-hoc committee hopes to encourage attendance at everything Danville has to offer on summer nights, with the free concert series at Temple Plaza every Friday being the one constant and a colorful part of a bigger picture.
Sponsor opportunities will be available, as will fundraising opportunities for area nonprofits. For more information or to get involved, contact Blackmon, event director, at (217) 260-4548 or peter@portalbooking.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.