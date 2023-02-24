Registration is now open for the Vermilion County Conservation District 2023 Summer Camp Programs.
Check out the one-day summer camps offered by the Vermilion County Conservation District this year in outdoor exploration for children who have completed Kindergarten through 7th grade at Forest Glen Preserve and Kennekuk County Parks.
Full details, including the registration form, can be found at https://vccd.org/summer-programs/
With almost 4,500 acres between Kennekuk County Park and Forest Glen Preserve, children will gain appreciation and knowledge of wildlife and the great outdoors. Guided by experienced camp counselors, the activities will help children explore their natural world through hands-on discoveries, hiking excursions and art. Pre-registration and payment are required for all camps.
Registration forms are also available at the Kennekuk Visitor Center, Forest Glen Ranger Station, and the summer issue of the district newsletter, The Conservationist. So get that form filled out and mail it to Forest Glen, 20301 E. 900 North Road, Westville, IL 61883 now.
Call 217-662-2142, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information.
