DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Museum Society will be accepting quilted items now through June 23 for the 40th Midwest Heritage Quilt Show.
Entries will be exhibited at the museum, 116 N. Gilbert St., throughout the month of July.
Ribbons will be awarded in eight categories: Bed Quilts; Lap Quilts (not for use on a bed or as a wall hanging); Wall Hangings (entered with a permanent or temporary 3-inch sleeve attached); Panels (quilts using a pre-printed fabric as the main focus); Machine Embroidery; Household (includes pillows, table runners and novelties); Clothing/Purses; Young Quilt Maker (made by a child 18 years or younger).
For specific instructions check the entry form at www.vermilioncounty.org. A fee of $5 per quilted item will be charged and all items will receive a critique. Participants may enter a maximum of two quilted items; items entered in 2022 are not eligible.
You may bring quilts to the museum during regular hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entry forms may be filled out when bringing in the quilt or can be downloaded from the website and filled out ahead of time.
In addition to this, the museum is hosting Carol Garver and her “In the Beginning” art quilts. This luncheon program will be held on Wednesday, June 21 at noon and will be catered by Applewood Foods. The cost for this event is $25. Reservations are due by Wednesday, June 14.
For any additional questions, call the museum during business hours at 217-442-2922.
