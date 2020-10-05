VERMILLION COUNTY, Indiana - The subject in the police involved shooting on September 27, 2020, has been placed under arrest.
Omaree Shay Roby, 23, Milwaukee, Wis., was released from IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on September 30, 2020, and was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police upon his release. Roby has been transported to the Vermillion County jail where he is now incarcerated and being held on a $150,000 bond with no 10 percent allowed.
Once the State Police investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Vermillion County and Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review and action as deemed appropriate by those offices.
No further information will be released.
Roby has been charged with aggravated battery, Felony 3; criminal recklessness, Felony 6; pointing a firearm, Felony 6; and resisting law enforcement, Felony 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.