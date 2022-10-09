Schlarman Academy’s fifth and sixth grade computer classes recently traveled back in time to the wild-west era of 1860.
Students learned about the Pony Express National Historic Trail as well as the life of being a sheep herder and a miner during this time period.
Students picked one as their “job” and typed family members a letter describing their life in the wilderness and their hardships using western or vintage fonts. Students then used tea to stain their letters to give them an antique look.
Monique Cano, Schlarman Academy’s computer teacher, said her students enjoyed the project.
They are also enjoying playing the old version of Oregon Trail from the 1980s, where players pick to be either a banker from Boston, carpenter from Ohio or a farmer from Illinois. They then need to buy supplies and safely get their wagon party across the trail, according to Cano.
“I am originally from Nevada and just love that my students have such a strong interest in our country’s western culture and history,” Cano said.
