HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston school board is planning on using interested students to partner with the city to provide cleanup for the City of Hoopeston.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said at the March 18 board meeting that he and Alderman Bill Goodwin had discussed using high school students to help with removing bulk garbage, debris for residents and possibly community service projects.
“If they can’t get it there, you’ll see me and some of our students picking those things up and taking them to the dumpster,” Richardson said. He also said that he hopes to get a few students to move water as well as other community service items.
In other school board business, the board approved the requisition to Flint Scientific for $13,771 for Title I funds to purchase items for Scientific equipment and $18,450 for the 2021 HVAC and Electrical Upgrades Projects from Reliable Plumbing as presented.
Also approved were the stipend agreement for coaches not listed in the internet schedule through the 2021-2022 school year and the action to approve the employment of Susan Root, Michelle White, John Klaber for the school district principals through the 2021-2022. Also approved Steve Chorak as assistant building principal, Emily Brown as the district curriculum coordinator and Kim Hutzel as building supervisor for Hoopeston High School for 2021-2022 school year.
Principal Dan Walder was not approved pending clarification on his contract. Richardson said he would be approved at the next school board meeting.
Will dismiss substitute teachers Maria Baldwin, Benjamin Cravens, Carolyn Eyrich-Mastin, Jerry Griffith, Kevin Heiser, Christy Lee, Dustin Wells, Macella Noel, Mara Sutton, Susan Waldbeser, Eric Jones, Erika Seidel, and Marcella Noel as part-time teachers for the summer months.
Hired Marcella Noel as long term sub for eighth grade math.
The board approved the stipend of 3 percent for the sixth grade girls volleyball coach Chanelle Davis.
