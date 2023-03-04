Vermilion County middle school students are putting their spelling skills to the test with the 2023 Vermilion County Team Spelling Contest sectionals beginning Tuesday.
The contest for the northern part of the county begins at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at sectional host Rossville-Alvin. Participants include students from Bismarck, Hoopeston, Rossville-Alvin and Schlarman.
Salt Fork South will host the contest for the southern part of the county at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants include students from Georgetown, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville.
The finals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday will be at Bismarck-Henning Junior High School.
The spelling contest consists of 32 lists with 96 words on each list. The lists are given to students/coaches prior to the contest.
The contest has four quarters. At the beginning of each quarter each team will send up a speller. The list is then drawn. The spellers take turn spelling the words on the list until each of them has spelled 15 words. The judges keep track of how many words are spelled correctly. Each quarter has a different speller from their team. At the end of the sectional, the two teams who have spelled the most words correctly will advance to the finals.
The finals follow the same format, but this time each speller spells 18 words. The team who spells the most correctly wins.
Community and parents are welcome to attend all competitions, free of charge. Doors will open about 15 minutes before each competition.
“The only thing that we ask is that if there’s a spelling round going on, do not enter the gym until there’s a break between rounds,” said Salt Fork South Principal Brian Allensworth, who is in charge of organizing the sectional competition at the school.
Salt Fork’s coach has been practicing with participating students about once or twice a week during the students’ lunch time for about a month, according to Allensworth, so he is optimistic they have a good chance to make it to the finals on Thursday.
“I would say we have a pretty good shot coming from the south (of the county). Oakwood usually has a pretty decent team,” Allensworth said. “Hoopeston always has a decent team as well … since there are two teams from each sectional, we usually say it’s a good chance Salt Fork or Oakwood is going to be in the finals. From the north side, you’re probably going to see Hoopeston and usually Bismarck or Rossville.”
Overall, Allensworth said it should be a fun competition and shared his appreciation for the other schools’ coaches as well during the preparation.
“They do a really nice job of helping us out and being really good participants,” he said. “(They’re) good sports about everything and help give us an opportunity to give our students another extracurricular for them to participate in. We’re really happy about it.”
All public and private junior high schools in the county were invited to attend the Vermilion County Spelling Contest.
Contest sponsors include the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education and the Commercial-News.
