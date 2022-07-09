The Vermilion County Bar Association announced two recipients of the 2022 Vermilion County Bar Association scholarship award. Each award is a cash award in the amount of $750.00 paid to the recipients to assist with their college education costs.
This year’s recipients are Isabel Juarez of Danville High School and Cade Cummins of Danville Area Community College.
Juarez, a member of the Class of 2022 at Danville High School, is a member of the National Honor Society, the Hispanic Leadership Club and participated in the AVID program at Danville High School, which teaches students critical thinking, college note taking, collaboration and communication skills.
While in high school, Juarez participated in both varsity cheerleading and soccer.
She volunteers for the Eastern Central Food Mobile, Toys for Tots and has worked part-time for Dunkin’ Donuts.
As a high school student, she obtained 29 college credits at Danville Area Community College. She has been accepted into the Radiologic Sciences program at Southern Illinois University.
Cummins finished his sophomore year at DACC. This upcoming fall he will be transferring to Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, to pursue his undergraduate accounting degree and MBA.
He has taken full-time online classes at DACC while holding down a full-time job at Vermilion County Circuit Clerk’s office.
He is considering going into law after receiving his undergraduate degree. He works at Danville YMCA as a lifeguard and with different kids’ programs including summer camps.
Cummins volunteers at different community service projects and has served as a Presidential Scholar at DACC and has assisted in setting up and taking down for different events and speaking at a banquet.
The Vermilion County Bar Association congratulated Juarez and Cummins on their success and wished them the best in their future endeavors.
The Vermilion County Bar Association makes the awards each year based upon the applicant’s academic record, community involvement and a short personal essay.
