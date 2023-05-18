DANVILLE — If 98 first graders participate in the 1st Grade Math Challenge and 63 of them are seven years old, how many of them are six years old?
This question is similar to the challenging multi-step problem solving questions that first-grade students solved Wednesday during the 10th Danville District 118 1st Grade Math Challenge — the first since 2019.
The challenge took place at the Danville High School auditorium. The DHS drumline welcomed attendees.
Students from all six Danville elementary buildings competed in teams of three and answered 10 different types of mathematical story problems. Students were awarded points for obtaining the correct answers and additional points for explanations of how they obtained the correct answers.
All teams were eligible to score at the Championship Level if they collected enough bonus points.
The purpose of the 1st Grade Math Challenge is to address Illinois Learning Standards and the Standards for Mathematical Practice, including “Make sense of problems and persevere in solving them.” Students no longer are on a quest simply for the correct answer but must also be able to explain thinking and processes for problem solving.
Participants were encouraged to use a variety of problem-solving techniques including: drawing a picture, using manipulatives, using number lines, and part-part-whole box, etc. Teams had time to plan and discuss their answer and a speaker from each group presented the outcome. Scorers from Ms. Seibert’s DHS math class determined which level a team was awarded after the competition.
The challenge was created by Rena Pate, a retired District 118 elementary teacher and self-proclaimed math enthusiast. The First Grade Math Challenge was based on her book “When Do Dandelions Become Weeds? A Primary Guide for Problem Solving.”
The problems are designed to challenge students to complete more complex multi-step story problems.
The math stars used cooperative learning and rigorous conversations.
The competition provides students with an opportunity to demonstrate and reflect on first grade (and beyond) critical thinking skills.
Additionally, they celebrated progress with their families, teachers and peers.
