DANVILLE — Students enrolled in at least six credit hours at Lakeview College of Nursing who achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale are named to the Dean’s List for the semester.
Area students who made the list for the summer semester include the following:
Rancey Rouse of Danville, IL.
Amanda Welker of Georgetown, IL.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, Illinois area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, Illinois, in the fall of 2001.
