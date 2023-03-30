Hot Air Balloon Pilot Larry Owen, known for his pirate ship balloon, talks to Schlarman Academy third-graders in teacher Shelley Erickson's class Wednesday morning. The students are serving as the 2023 Student Ambassadors for Balloons Over Vermilion. The students have learned that every hot air balloon has a name, and several pilots have their balloon custom designed.
Eight-year-old Luna Beirl shows her happy, bright yellow and orange hot air balloon creation. One of the activities the student ambassadors worked on Wednesday was to pretend they are a balloon pilot and design their own balloon, name it and write a short narrative about their balloon name and project. The individual designs are combined and used to create a poster to help advertise this year's Balloons Over Vermilion in July.
Miguel Villaester, 9, left, works on a Chicago Bulls hot air balloon. He said that's his favorite basketball team.
Jonas Oakwood, 8, left, and Sully Rolnicki, 9, work on a Minecraft hot air balloon and a baseball balloon, respectively. Sully said he was also going to draw the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox or the New York Yankees on the baseball-themed balloon. Other students' creations included depictions of the NFL, Disney movie "Up" with a lot of balloons on the hot air balloon, historic plane pictures and other designs.
