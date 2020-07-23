DANVILLE – The bounty from an eight-week farm-to-fork class was evident Wednesday as one looked around the Culinary Arts kitchen at Danville Area Community College.
Jars of canned sweet potatoes, Boston beans, dill pickle relish and tomato sauce lined the countertops.
Nearby, Culinary Arts Instructor Dana Wheeler manned a boiling pot of fresh-picked corn while two large pans of sweet potato casserole — topped with brown sugar and pecans — baked in the commercial-size oven.
“It was fresh corn, and it still had worms on it. They’re used to the store stuff that’s already cleaned,” Wheeler said of the 10 students enrolled in the summer class that ends this week.
When the farm-to-fork class was being planned earlier in the spring, Wheeler thought the class would take place mostly online due to COVID-19 state mandates that restricted the number of people who could gather.
But days before the class started, the state loosened its restrictions allowing the class to take place in person if social distancing and mask-wearing were followed.
“Some of it is still online,” Wheeler said. “It’s part of the culinary program to get a certificate.”
The hands-on, in-person class experience made a difference in the learning process, with students absorbing knowledge that will serve them well in their home kitchen.
“We made homemade mozzarella,” student Grace Dickison of Bismarck said.
“We had to soak them in salt water,” Wheeler said of the mozzarella balls. “Then we used the mozzarella and ricotta cheese we made, and the tomato sauce we canned, to make lasagna, but we ate it all.”
Another student, Mai Davis, also of Bismarck, said, “We learned the proper way to can.”
Wheeler was going to have the students open one of the jars of Boston beans they canned.
“We’re going to open the beans to check the consistency,” Wheeler explained. “We open them to show what canning does to the consistency of food.”
Davis said she learned many useful kitchen facts in the class.
“I tried a quail egg and other fresh eggs,” she said. “They looked different and tasted different than store-bought eggs.”
“They also learned how to preserve fresh eggs in a hydrated lime-and-water solution, so you can use them later,” Wheeler said. “That’s how they saved eggs before refrigeration.”
During the eight-week class students also learned about milk and pasteurization and made strawberry freezer jam, chocolate zucchini cake and grilled zucchini.
“We also shredded it and froze it for future use,” Wheeler said of the zucchini.
The students also spent time at the college’s greenhouse on Wednesday learning about bees and everything that could be made from their honey.
Horticulture Instructor Amanda Krabbe talked about propolis, which is a special glue bees collect from the hives that has medicinal properties.
Next, Krabbe demonstrated how raw honey is processed by scraping honey and wax comb into a large bowl. She then was assisted by students who helped her strain the liquid gold. Another student, Carey Heatherly, carefully poured the honey into little bear-shaped bottles as Krabbe held bottles upright.
Later Wednesday afternoon, students would use the bees’ wax to make lip balm, spread the wax on fabric to create a reusable cloth to wrap sandwiches in, and tour the bee hives at the college’s Herr family farm on North Daisy Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.