DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Museum Society is celebrating Abraham Lincoln’s 214th birthday with an open house.
The event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Museum Center, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.
It is sponsored by Judy K. Myers and Jonathan A. Myers, The Myers Group, Morgan Stanley. Additional donors for the event include McDonald’s, Illini Skateland and County Market North.
The Lincoln birthday card entries will be on display in the center building and light refreshments will be offered. Presentation of the Lincoln Birthday Card awards will begin at 3 p.m.
The Fithian Home also will be open for viewing during the open house, and there is no admission charge for either building. Parking is available in the museum lot, at Auto-Mobile Diagnostics and in the Carle lot.
About the Vermilion County Museum: Opened in the spring of 2002, the museum is a near replica of the 1833 county courthouse where Abraham Lincoln practiced law from 1841-1859 and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The museum includes a Lincoln/Lamon law office recreation, among other Lincoln memorabilia. The museum is housed on two floors (ADA accessible) and sits directly behind the Fithian Home.
About the Fithian Home: Owned by Dr. William Fithian, Civil War surgeon and personal friend of Abraham Lincoln, the Fithian Home features the south balcony from which Lincoln gave a speech in 1858 and the bedroom he used on his many visits. Each remain as they were during Lincoln’s time there. Lincoln practiced law in Danville for about 18 years as he traveled the now famous 8th Judicial Circuit in Illinois. The Joseph G. Cannon (Uncle Joe) room contains personal items of Cannon’s who served in the U.S. House for 46 years and was Speaker from 1903 to 1911.
Updates for the event will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page. For additional information, call the museum at 217-442-2922 during regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or visit the museum’s website at www.vermilioncountymuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.