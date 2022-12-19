The OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center is on the campus of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. It sees 40 to 50 patients daily, providing critical care close to home. The cancer center is named for Bobette Steely Hegeler, the wife of Danville philanthropist Julius W. Hegeler II. Bobette Hegeler battled cancer before passing away in 1976. Julius Hegeler died in 2019, and his foundation continue to support local causes, including OSF HealthCare.