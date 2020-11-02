FAIRVIEW, Ind. — A check discovered in a suspicious vehicle led the the arrest of a Chrisman man on charges of burglary.
Early Sunday morning, Vermillion County Indiana deputies were called to SDR Coating (Whites Airport) for a report of a suspicious vehicle with unknown occupants. The investigation led to the discovery of a personal check that had been written to another person in Fairview. The check was taken into law enforcement custody for further investigation, according to a press release issued by Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps.
When following up with the proper owner of the check, it was determined that someone had entered their apartment sometime during the overnight / early morning hours and had stolen cash and the check from the dining room table. It had also been discovered that in the past two weeks the residence had been entered another time where a diamond ring had been stolen.
During the time that the burglary report was being filed, Officer Brandon Mahady with the Clinton Police Department conducted a traffic stop and took the male into custody on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.
An interview was conducted on Roman Komnev, 32, of Chrisman, Ill., and he was ultimately arrested on charges of residential entry, burglary, and theft greater than $750.
Komnev is being held in the Vermillion County Jail on $10,000 bond on the Clinton case and $15,000 on the burglary case. Komnev is also on active probation in Vermillion County Indiana and Edgar County Illinois.
The burglary investigation is ongoing.
