Some spaces remain available for the IDNR Youth/Women’s Wingshooting Clinic on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, at Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area near Collison (about 20 miles northwest of Danville).
Instructors certified by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and/or the National Sporting Clays Association will teach attendees the basics of safe shotgun handling and how to hit flying targets, skills that can be applied in the sports of hunting, skeet, trap and sporting clays shooting. Shotguns, shells and eye and ear protection will be provided.
The clinic is sponsored by IDNR, the Illinois Conservation Foundation, Champaign County Pheasants Forever, Vermilion County Pheasants Forever, GunsSaveLife.Com and Gordon Farms Seed Company of Rantoul. Pre-registration is required.
To register online, visit www2.illinois.gov/dnr/recreation/wingshooting/Pages/default.aspx. For more information about the clinic, contact IDNR instructor Terry Doyle at 815-258-8474; tdoyle2@msn.com.
