DANVILLE — It’s been a year since STEP Recovery Center opened in its new home on Georgetown Road in the former Tricoci University beauty school building, and it’s continuing to expand programs.
Founder and CEO Wendy Lambert said they moved in at 2500 Georgetown Road, at Spelter Avenue and Illinois 1 on Aug. 1, 2022.
“It’s been incredible,” Lambert said. “We’re just about to start a grief support group for parents who have lost a child either through addiction or anything.”
They also in the next couple weeks are to be open more in the daytime, so people can come get their hair washed and meet other needs. The hours will possibly be 8 a.m. to noon, and then the center will open again at night for meetings.
“When I was in my addiction, I mean I was living in abandoned houses and stuff and I didn’t tell my family, I was down in Florida when all this was going on,” Lambert said. “My mom would send the police department to come and check on me every once in awhile to do a wellness check, you know, because I just couldn’t get out of it on my own.”
And she would have paid anything to just have someone wash her hair for her, or trim her nails and give her a clean pair of socks, she said.
“My family had no idea that it had gotten that bad,” she said. “So, I know what it means when somebody comes in and they say, ‘You know what, I can’t do this on my own. I have nothing. I’ve lost my family. I’ve lost my house. My kids don’t talk to me anymore.’ This is what we’re up against. This is what we’re trying to fix, and we are.”
Vermilion County is making progress on drug overdose death statistics, Lambert said.
“We’re getting more connected with the community and it’s wonderful to see everything that we’re doing is making a difference in Vermilion County,” Lambert said. “This is why we do what we do, to listen to what’s going on out there. We’re more of a family here than we are just a bunch of people that stay clean and sober together.”
If someone has been around to the meetings a little bit, and then all of a sudden they haven’t seen that person in a few days, Lambert said they check in on each other.
Lambert said most of their meetings are in the large open room with tables and chairs as one enters the building on Georgetown Road.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings are there every night of the week.
There are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday meetings too.
Lambert said the meeting times cover first- and second-shift workers.
The center has several rooms in the building where they can have multiple meetings or activities at the same time too.
STEP Recovery Center’s main offices are at the front. They are about to have an intern. The office area also includes desks for Lambert, her mom, Shirley, who is treasurer, and the center’s president Audey Lake.
“The team of us together, we make it all work,” Lambert said. “It takes an army of people to keep this running, to keep the lights on, to keep the water...”
The center is operating under a grant right now through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.
“They are funding us right now,” Lambert said.
Blue Cross Blue Shield also gave them a donation of $2,000 to have the “End the Stigma” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the center. The public is invited to meet with city officials for a community forum discussion, Fifth Street Renaissance, resources and information tables.
STEP Recovery Center’s mission
STEP’s mission is to empower recovering people to grow and become productive members of society.
Lambert said Danville alderwoman Tricia Teague’s Trep OnTrack Business Bootcamp helped get STEP Recovery Center to where it is today. It started with meetings in a one-bedroom house and now is a thriving organization helping those that suffer from addiction.
Lambert said they’re leasing the current building, and it’s working well for them.
Programs: recovery meetings and functions; assistance in emergency residential; transportation to and from detox facilities; PTSD/suicide prevention support groups for civilians, first responders and veterans; intensive outpatient treatment; daycare, evaluations and assessments; counseling, exercise and yoga classes; fundraising; spiritual enhancement, art classes and family fun night; volunteer opportunities; community garden/greenhouse and group wellness activities.
They offer: substance abuse education, relapse prevention, relationship skills, life skills development, communication skills, 12-step support groups, recreational events and functions and assistance in locating residential treatment, intensive outpatient program and sober living facilities.
Lambert, a former addict who this week celebrated 32 years of continued recovery, previously founded the non-profit organization Soul Garden Recovery Center in 2014. Its mission was “To promote the connection between addiction and recovery,” with the goal of “helping substance abusers find a new way of life and, in turn, help others find the same freedom.”
She went on to start STEP Recovery Center, which is needed locally.
In addition to the center’s current large meeting space; which also offers room for dances, meals, speaker meetings and recently hosted a reception for a couple who comes to meetings, after they got married, the building has a kids’ room with toys and a television to watch a movie; food pantry and kitchen; laundry and clothes room where people can find job interview, winter and other clothes; donation area where people can get socks, shoes, toiletries and other items; literature room where local churches donate books; room for workshops such as on finances and being a better parent; training room; recreation area to play card games, pool and ping pong after meetings; and storage areas.
The center is a place to hang out away from drugs, Lambert said, saying the place is bigger than it looks outside.
“If we could stay here, that would be great,” Lambert said. They currently lease the building.
Their programs and meetings are about changing your life, she added.
She said people cared for her when she was down. They are doing the same for others.
The place comes alive on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights for people who need a place like this, she added.
STEP Recovery Center is part of the hub that community organizations are connected to.
“It’s real exciting,” Lambert said.
