SPRINGFIELD — The unemployment rate decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in June according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
“We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state,” said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar. “IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce.”
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Vermilion County decreased to 5.5 percent in June from 7.2 percent in June 2021. The last time the June rate was equal to or lower was in 2019, when it was 4.6 percent.
Nonfarm employment increased by 400 jobs compared to June 2021.
Construction, wholesale trade, government and leisure-hospitality industries each had payroll gains over the year, adding 100 jobs in each sector. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.
Danville’s unemployment rate last month was 6.5 percent compared to 8.9 percent in June 2021.
The metropolitan areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division, up 4.9 percent from June 2021, the Rockford metropolitan statistical area, up 4.7 percent and the Bloomington MSA, up 4.6 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA, decreasing 0.1 percent.
Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: leisure and hospitality (14 areas); manufacturing (13 areas); professional and business services and education and health services (11 areas each); mining and construction, transportation, warehousing and utilities, other services and government (10 areas each); wholesale trade and retail trade (eight areas each).
The metropolitan areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division down 3.2 points to 4.9 percent, the Rockford MSA, down 2.6 points to 6.6 percent and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA down 2.2 points to 3.7 percent.
The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.
