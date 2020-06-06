DANVILLE – Danville District 118 officials are reviewing recommendations released by the state Thursday night that could allow small groups of students to attend summer school in person in July.
The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a plan that would allow schools statewide to transition to limited in-person instruction for summer school while practicing extensive social distancing, cleaning and use of personal protective equipment.
District 118’s Curriculum Director Mary Ellen Bunton said Friday she was still looking over the state’s recommendations, but that the plan gave her hope because the state was allowing school districts to start working with children face-to-face again.
“Having kids in front of us is the best way to teach kids,” she said.
“It still will be very restricted and in very small groups,” Bunton said of summer school plan. “We also want to make sure we’re following the state guidelines.
“We first started talking about it today,” she said of the state recommendations. “We definitely were holding summer school virtually, but now we don’t know if it will be virtual or in person or both.”
With District 118 officials deciding last month to postpone the start of summer school for K-8 as well as high school students until July, Bunton said that will give the district a little more time to plan for how summer school might be conducted locally.
“Typical summer school will start in July,” she said. “That will allow us to have professional development with our staff.”
Bunton said she’s hopeful the state’s new recommendations are the first step toward eventually reopening the schools.
“There’s some positive movement toward opening school back up,” she said. “We all want our kids back in the classroom. We’ll just have a new set of routines and procedures.”
The recommendations for how schools can comply with IDPH health and safety requirements in Phase 3 stemmed from a collaboration with educators, superintendents, social workers, nurses and other stakeholders across the state who looked at the activities allowed in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.
While Phase 3 allows for the resumption of limited face-to-face instruction, schools cannot yet return to pre-pandemic operations. Extensive social distancing, enhanced sanitation measures and other accommodations will be necessary to ensure the safety of students, staff and their families.
“We are excited and encouraged to see Illinois move into Phase 3 of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan,” State Superintendent of Education Carmen I. Ayala said in a press release.
“This progress is due in no small part to the dedication of students, teachers and their families to staying home, social distancing and wearing face coverings when in public,” Ayala said. “I am immensely grateful for these efforts and the sacrifices that school communities have made.
“While Phase 3 allows some in-person small group activities, we must continue to be diligent in following the required safety protocols to keep Illinois on the path to recovery,” she said.
All public and private schools must follow IDPH requirements in Phase 3, which:
• Prohibit more than 10 individuals from gathering in one space;
• Require social distancing policies; and
• Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
The state has left decisions about conducting allowable activities during Phase 3 to the discretion of local school officials in consultation with local public health departments.
Schools should ensure individuals wear face coverings and other PPE appropriate to their duties and risk of exposure, wash hands frequently, conduct symptom and temperature checks before entering the school building, regularly clean and sanitize buildings and equipment, restrict the borrowing or sharing of items and limit capacity in any space to 10 or fewer people. Individuals who show any signs or symptoms of illness should stay home.
The guidance outlines what to do if someone appears ill at school and further considerations for specific areas of the school, such as restrooms, classrooms, water fountains, playgrounds, hallways, administrative offices and cafeterias.
In addition, the guidance contains considerations for specific activities, such as physical education, behind-the-wheel driver’s education, transportation, and music courses. Schools should clearly communicate safety protocols and expectations to students, staff and families in advance and via multiple modes, including signage around the school.
Activities allowed in Phase 3 include:
• Behind-the-Wheel Instruction — Students may participate in behind-the-wheel instruction. Vehicles must be cleaned and sanitized between each use and only two students and one instructor may be in a vehicle at a time.
• Child Find — Districts may conduct activities pertaining to the legal requirement that schools find all children who have disabilities and who may be entitled to special education services.
• Early Childhood, Special Education, and English Learner Screenings — Schools and districts may conduct in-person early childhood, special education and English Learner screenings.
• Extended School Year — Districts may offer extended school year services, as appropriate, to students whose Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) require the service.
• Host Summer Camps and Other Programs — Schools and districts may allow buildings to be used for summer camps and other programs sponsored by third parties. Playgrounds may not be used.
• Individualized Education Program (IEP) Meetings — Districts may conduct IEP meetings for families who have been unable to engage in virtual IEP meetings. These meetings should still be held virtually to the greatest extent possible.
• Mediation and Due Process Hearings — Mediations and due process hearings may take place in person. However, it is recommended that mediation and due process hearings still be conducted virtually if all parties agree to do so.
• School Registration — Staff may provide in-person registration for students and families when necessary. Schools and districts also should provide remote registration opportunities.
• Special Education Evaluations — Districts may conduct evaluations that could not be completed virtually. Evaluations should still be held virtually to the greatest extent possible.
• Staff Meetings and Professional Development — Districts may convene staff members for any appropriate training, planning and professional development purposes.
• Summer Meals Distribution — ISBE highly encourages school districts to evaluate the needs of their students and community as they transition into the different phases of opening the state and continue to provide meals through the summer to meet the needs of their communities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently allowed school districts to continue to provide non-congregate meals through Aug. 31 to meet the needs of their communities. Also, every public school in which at least 50 percent of the students were eligible for free and reduced-price lunches and has a summer school program must provide a summer breakfast and/or lunch to the students in summer school and children in that community.
• Summer School — Schools and districts may conduct in-person summer school. Special populations, which may include students with IEPs, English Learners, and students who received incompletes during remote instruction, should receive priority consideration for services.
• Testing Centers — Schools may serve as testing sites for students.
