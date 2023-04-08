DANVILLE – The Illinois Office of Broadband/Illinois Broadband Lab and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) wants to hear from the community.
They are hosting community stakeholder events in DCEO’s East Central region to help inform the state’s plan for leveraging federal broadband funds from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A session will be held for the general public in Danville on April 13, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Danville Area Community College in room 306 of Vermilion Hall, 2000 E. Main St. RSVP at https://danville-session.eventbrite.com.
The federal Digital Equity (DE) and Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) programs may allocate more than a billion dollars in funding to Illinois to accelerate high-speed internet access statewide and ultimately help close the digital divide.
In preparation for this, the Illinois Office of Broadband, in partnership with the University of Illinois System, recently launched a series of local coordination efforts to gather input on broadband-related needs and priorities from various stakeholders.
The state will host in-person listening sessions for residents, nonprofits and local organizations in Danville on April 13.
The Illinois Office of Broadband will also host small group meetings with government stakeholders before the public sessions to better understand local government agencies’ broadband needs, priorities and experiences, including schools.
If someone cannot attend in person, they can join sessions online by visiting https://broadband.uillinois.edu/.
Reach out to illinoisbroadbandlab@ullinois.edu with any questions or requests for assistance.
